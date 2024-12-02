Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $63.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

