American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,385 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,653,615 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.8 %

AAL opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.