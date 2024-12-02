Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.66.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

