Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 310.7% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 80,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $115,995,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,434,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

