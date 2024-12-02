Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,968.0 days.

Agilyx ASA Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AGXXF stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Agilyx ASA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

