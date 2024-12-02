Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
