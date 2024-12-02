Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.5 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Acciona has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $151.45.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.