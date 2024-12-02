Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.5 days.
Acciona Stock Performance
Shares of Acciona stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Acciona has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $151.45.
Acciona Company Profile
