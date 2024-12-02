Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.