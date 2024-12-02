AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 41.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 54.3% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $69.52 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

