A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $20,340.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $20,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,264.95. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.