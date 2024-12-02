88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,475,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,109. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

