88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,475,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,109. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
