80,000 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ARM by 551.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

