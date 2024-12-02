76,136 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 134.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.