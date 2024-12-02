64,475 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,132,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

