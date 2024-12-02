5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.48. 41,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,133. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEAM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Articles

