500 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

