44,405 Shares in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Bought by Clear Street Derivatives LLC

Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds makes up 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOT opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

