404 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,875 shares in the company, valued at $56,342,968.75. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,189 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MongoDB Trading Down 0.7 %
MDB opened at $322.49 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.41.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
