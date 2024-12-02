36,761 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Clear Street Derivatives LLC

Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.3% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

QQQ opened at $509.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $382.66 and a one year high of $515.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

