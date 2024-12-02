352 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $278,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

