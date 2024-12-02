3,395 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10,240.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $131.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $136.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

