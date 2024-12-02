2,593,208 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,593,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,306,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.3% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 587.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after buying an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 103.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,948,000 after acquiring an additional 449,912 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $157.88 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

