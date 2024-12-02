1,750 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,163,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,288,758. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.