16,951 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.