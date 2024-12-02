127,030 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,932,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $127.14 and a one year high of $161.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

