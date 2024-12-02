1,193 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,371,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after buying an additional 965,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $90.66 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,894,270 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

