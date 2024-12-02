101,087 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

