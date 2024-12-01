ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.60 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

