ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.60 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.