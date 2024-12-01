Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,551 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

