Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14,296.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,197 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NU were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NU by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,686,000 after buying an additional 1,828,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NYSE NU opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

