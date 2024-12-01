Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,687,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Airbnb by 183.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

