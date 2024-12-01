ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in November

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,448,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 2,083,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,069.4 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

