Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

