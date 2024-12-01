Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,945.92 ($63.00) and last traded at GBX 4,905 ($62.48). Approximately 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,855 ($61.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.23) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,863.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,612.91. The stock has a market cap of £22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,109.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

