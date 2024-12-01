WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 124.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

