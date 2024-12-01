Western Capital Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WCRS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Western Capital Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.28.
About Western Capital Resources
