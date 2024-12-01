Western Capital Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WCRS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Western Capital Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Get Western Capital Resources alerts:

About Western Capital Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.