Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $126.24 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

