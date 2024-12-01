Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6,186.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $20,584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

