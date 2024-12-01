Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 992,214 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,214 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Landsea Homes worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $77,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,181 shares in the company, valued at $749,068.15. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $414.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $14.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

