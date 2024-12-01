Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 9,445 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of PAR Technology worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PAR Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 83,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $82.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

