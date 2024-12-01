Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 9,445 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of PAR Technology worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PAR Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 83,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $82.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAR
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.