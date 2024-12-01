Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 3,614 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 577,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $155.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

