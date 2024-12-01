Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 1,115,874 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,115,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after buying an additional 387,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,695,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 833,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 80,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $11,796,000.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

