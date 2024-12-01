Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,061 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Simulations Plus worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $637.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.