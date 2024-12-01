Wasatch Advisors LP Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,028 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Allient were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 798.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allient by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Trading Up 1.2 %

ALNT stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

