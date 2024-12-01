Wasatch Advisors LP Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,690 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 272,136 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 511,256 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,661. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $663,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NRIX stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.20. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

