Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $566.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

