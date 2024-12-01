Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 29,382 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $36,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,604.11. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $12.58.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

