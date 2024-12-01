Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,502 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 304,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 252,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $43.29 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

