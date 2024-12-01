Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

VHIBF stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.14.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

