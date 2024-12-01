Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
VHIBF stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.14.
Vitalhub Company Profile
