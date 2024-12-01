Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,114 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Vital Farms worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $12,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

VITL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

